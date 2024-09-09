Want to make people feel they own the state

Ali Imam Majumder, a career bureaucrat and adviser to the interim government, talks to The Daily Star's Partha Pratim Bhattacharjee and Baharam Khan about discrimination in cadre services and illegal detention by police's Detective Branch during the previous government's tenure and also about the institutional politicisation that has ubiquitously gained hold over the government's many organs over the past 15 years.

TDS: The interim government is talking about reforms in different sectors. Where do you think immediate reforms are necessary and how much time is required?

Ali Imam: We have almost forgotten the culture of changing a government through vote. This is one of the main targets: to bring back a system where a government is changed through the people's mandate. Besides, we want to bring reforms to bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies so that people can get the highest level of service, and start to believe that they are the owner of the state.

I want to echo the chief adviser to say that the interim government will continue as long as the people want us to serve. We have already talked with several political parties to know their desires and we will continue to do so in the coming days.

TDS: Fear has crippled the executive, and it is not functioning properly. What is your plan to make it fully functional?

Ali Imam: We're trying to make bureaucracy fully functional. I know there's a fear among bureaucrats. I want to tell them that professional, honest and dedicated officers don't need to panic. But those who acted as party cadres will have to face the music. A vacuum has been created for the time being. Some appointments have already been made and some are under process. I believe normalcy will be restored soon.

Even if the entire executive is politicised, nowhere in the world the system changes wholesale when the government changes. For instance, top officials are changed after the change of government in America, but it is not applicable to all officials. Following public wrath, we saw many photos where police were hung after being beaten to death, but it is totally unacceptable. But it is also true that many government officials acted as politicians.

I want to mention the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police that detained people for days when they are legally bound to produce any detainee before court within 24 hours of detention. A part of the Army also operated Aynaghar (secret detention centre). All happened in broad daylight, but the highest court didn't take any measure. We destroyed all the institutions.

TDS: This government is the outcome of an anti-discrimination movement. But there's discrimination within different cadre services. How will you address this?

Ali Imam: I'll be very happy if there's no inter-cadre discrimination. But it needs longterm efforts to resolve this issue. I don't know how much of that is possible within a short period.

Career opportunities are not equal for all cadre services. There are two types of cadres: general and specialised. There are many sections under specialised cadres, and it is a complex system that can't be ignored. So, the method of promotion is complicated for specialised cadres.

Although I was a man of the admin [general] cadre, I fully believe that officers of other cadres have every right to get promotions to posts at par with those of the admin cadre. The Superior Selection Board (SSB - an administrative body in the public administration ministry that governs promotions in civil service) is working on it and the government sought the law ministry's opinion on the matter.

TDS: All advisers will publish their asset details, and the government asked all public servants to submit wealth statements. Will the government make it public?

Ali Imam: The government has a plan to publish the advisers' wealth statements on the internet. Management of the assets of 1.6 lakh employees is a difficult task. Government employees will have to submit their wealth statements, but it is not possible to scrutinise them all. If any complaint is raised against someone or the media publishes any report against someone, then we'll look into these allegations.

TDS: Mob justice is continuing in different places, why is the government not being able to stop it?

Ali Imam: This is not acceptable in any way. If anyone is found guilty, he or she will be tried under the existing law. We have given strict instructions in this regard. It is coming under control gradually.

TDS: Police are investigating cases against three former IGPs and two DMP commissioners. Will the investigations be neutral when police are investigating their former bosses?

Ali Imam: Police investigations into their own force are not always partial. For example, in the case of seven murders in Narayanganj, the police investigation was fair. Police will not investigate all crimes. For corruption, the ACC is there.

TDS: Journalists and politicians are being charged wholesale. What will be the fate of these cases?

Ali Imam: Murder cases against journalists without specific allegations are unacceptable. These are nothing but the outcome of peoples' wrath. But weren't some questions raised by certain journalists behind escalating the conflict? It isn't unusual for some people to have such anger and hatred towards some journalists for their activities.

The home ministry has formed a cell to scrutinise these cases. If the accused are not found to be involved, the cell will ensure that the final report clears them.

TDS: Minorities always come under attack whenever there is a change of power in our country. Why does it occur every time? Minority communities have been demanding a Minority Commission for a long time. Has the government any plan in this regard?

Ali Imam: Some incidents of attacks on minorities occurred when there was no government after the fall of Sheikh Hasina. After Muhammad Yunus took charge, he warned against such attacks and police were asked to take stern actions against the assailants. Cases have been filed in many places and police arrested many suspects.

Not just minorities, but those who are weak in their societal position also come under attack. The question is not about minority or majority, everyone has the right to seek justice.

TDS: What is the government's plan about demands for rewriting or reforming the constitution?

Ali Imam: To my knowledge, no such discussion was held among the advisers. We took an oath to uphold the constitution. The constitution is not anything unchangeable, but no discussion to change it held.