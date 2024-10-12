Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 05:31 PM

Bangladesh

Want to build a Bangladesh where everyone's rights are ensured: Yunus

Seeking law enforcement's support during celebration a 'collective failure', he added
Dhakeshwari Temple Yunus speech
Photo: Press wing of the chief adviser's office

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus today said that the government wants to build Bangladesh in such way where each and every citizen's right will be ensured.

He said this while addressing a function at the capital's Dhakeshwari Temple on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja.

Pointing to a society marred by irregularities and violence, the chief adviser said the country's students and common people denounced such a society, and which is why sacrificed their lives for a new Bangladesh.

He added the government doesn't want to limit itself within mere words but implement the dream for a new Bangladesh as seen by the students.

The chief adviser said a wave of festivity has been created across the country on the occasion of Durga Puja, together with the fact that the countrymen have the opportunity to get four days of consecutive holidays.

Not only the Sanatan practitioners, but everyone has been celebrating the occasion with festivity and fervour, he added.

Prof Yunus said that during the Durga Puja, law enforcement agencies have done the "tough" task of ensuring public security with sincerity.

However, it is a collective failure to seek law enforcement agencies' support while celebrating an occasion.

Related topic:
Durga pujaSharadiya Durga PujaMuhammad Yunus interim government chief adviser
