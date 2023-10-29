Want to beat China? Bring baskets of money

Momen tells foreign countries

If countries want to beat China, they should come up with baskets of money and affordable proposals instead of intimidation and giving advice, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday.

"If you want to beat China, you should come with baskets of money and affordable proposals like the Chinese. Only advice does not satisfy us," he said while talking to reporters after attending a seminar as chief guest.

Diplomats World, a diplomatic magazine, organised the seminar titled "Navigating Challenges: Bangladesh's Response to the Current Global Situation" at the Foreign Service Academy.

Describing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Europe visit as "very successful", Momen said the European countries listened to Bangladesh and they are now coming up with funds.

He said the European leaders highly appreciated Bangladesh's leadership and development.

"This is a great achievement for Bangladesh," he said.

Without mentioning any name, he said it is "shameful" that certain quarters utilise democracy and human rights as their preferred tool to keep pressure on countries, reports UNB.

"By selectively picking countries to achieve their own narrow national interest, a few powerful countries have been using issues like human rights, democracy, good governance, free and fair elections, enforced disappearance as their tool of exploitation," he said.

This has contributed to the eroding of trust and solidarity among nations, which is the worst of all crises, he added.

"Selectivity and politicisation are key barriers to promote human rights and democracy. This is a creeping challenge faced by so called third world countries," the foreign minister observed.