WAN-IFRA media awards: Star wins for 6th time

The Daily Star has been awarded at the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2023, presented by WAN-IFRA (the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers), for the sixth time.

The newspaper won the special jury mention award in the category of Best in Audience Engagement for its digital campaign "What's your friendship Score?", marking International Friendship Day 2023 in partnership with local business conglomerate PRAN.

A special microsite was designed for the campaign where audience engaged in an interactive game to celebrate the occasion. The campaign generated more than 200,000 impressions and delivered 5.6 percent social media engagement.

The award was conferred at a gala event on Thursday in New Delhi where Md Tajdin Hassan, chief business officer of The Daily Star, received the award on behalf of the newspaper.

With over 4 million monthly web users and 5 million followers on social media, The Daily Star runs campaigns for its youth audience round the year.

Bangla daily Prothom Alo also won awards in four categories from Bangladesh this year.

This is the most prestigious recognition for publishers for their outstanding work in digital media.

The regional winners will compete for the Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2024, which will be held at the World News Media Congress 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.