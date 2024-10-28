A wall of inspiration

Rakibul Islam of Kishoreganj has covered the outside front walls of his house with famous book covers

Md Rakib Hasan of Kalekhar Bhanda village in Kishoreganj's Bajitpur upazila has taken a unique approach to reignite a love for reading in the younger generation.

By covering the outside front walls of his house, Ananddhara, with the covers of famous books, Rakib, an avid reader himself, aims to inspire an appreciation for literature, particularly Bangla works and those tied to Bangladesh's rich cultural history, including the Language Movement and the Liberation War, he told this correspondent.

Working as a general manager in a private enterprise in Dhaka, Rakib drew on his late father's love for books, continuing a family tradition of promoting reading.

This wall project features covers of iconic books such as Rabindranath Tagore's "Gitanjali", Kazi Nazrul Islam's "Agnibina", Jasimuddin's "Nakshi Kanthar Math", Humayun Ahmed's "Jochna O Jananir Golpo", Syed Waliullah's "Lalsalu", Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay's "Pather Panchali", Jibanananda Das's "Bonolata Sen", Akhteruzzaman Elias's "Chilekothar Sepai", and Jahanara Imam's "Ekattorer Dinguli".

"They provide a visual feast of literary classics for locals and visitors alike," Rakib told this correspondent.

The book covers were given shape using steel, and vibrant colours were used over them to bring out the actual look of the book covers.

"A graphic designer helped me in designing the steel walls as book covers. It took over a year to complete the construction work of the wall adorned with book covers," said Rakib.

The wall has become a landmark, with visitors travelling to see it, and even train passengers catching a glimpse as they pass by on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab railway line, said Gulnahar Begum, a social worker.

This initiative has also sparked curiosity among local students.

Touhida Akter, a schoolgirl, said the wall helps her remember the names of various authors and books, fuelling her interest in reading.

Community members, such as cultural activist Swadhin Ahmed Barek and engineer Shuvon Kumar Saha, also praised Rakib's efforts.

They also suggested the addition of a local library to further encourage reading.

Rakib said his goal is to counter the growing digital distraction of mobile games and social media by showing young people that books offer timeless knowledge and companionship.

He said his decorated wall stands as both a homage to literature and an invitation for younger generations to rediscover the joy of reading.