Waiting for a country without enforced disappearances

Salahuddin tells Mayer Daak event

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday said they are waiting for a Bangladesh where no one will ever fall victim to enforced disappearances again.

"As a political worker, I can say that if people give us their mandate, we will take all necessary steps to prevent enforced disappearances -- from enacting laws to ensuring their implementation," he said.

"We are waiting for a Bangladesh where no one will fall victim to enforced disappearance. We want a country where the family members of such victims will never have to stand on the street," he added.

Salahuddin made the remarks at a seminar organised by Mayer Daak at the Bangla Academy auditorium in the capital, marking the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Recalling his own ordeal after being picked up in 2015, the BNP leader said he was held in a small, suffocating cell for 61 days. "I could not believe they would let me go alive. At that time, I told them to at least send my body to my family. They gave no answer," he said.

"My photo was supposed to be there today, with family members sitting with the photos of their loved ones. I am very fortunate," he said.

The victims' families hope future politicians will ensure that no one ever has to attend such an event again, he said, adding, "That is why we continue our struggle."

The fascist Awami League government has harmed the country a lot only to stay in power, yet they still have no regret, said Salahuddin.

"They are not even admitting to the victims of their crimes; rather, they are labelling the people of the mass uprising as criminals. After this, can the people of Bangladesh ever invite them back into politics? Can the people ever forgive them? They have not even asked for forgiveness," he said.

The BNP leader also said a section of democratic political parties that participated in the anti-fascist movement is now trying to create division.

"The people of this country struggled for 16 years and shed blood to establish their voting rights. Since a path has now been opened to establish that right, we must not put any obstacles in it."

"Now that the election roadmap has been announced, we believe the nation's expectations have been fulfilled. At this point, instead of welcoming it, showing any doubt about it will not be right," he continued.

"If there is any doubt, it should be resolved through discussion so the democratic journey becomes smoother and stronger," he said.

At the programme, Barrister Sara Hossain said, "A new law is being drafted regarding enforced disappearances. Hopefully, victims will now be able to seek justice under the law. This is an opportunity to expose injustices and crimes against humanity committed through enforced disappearances."

On the inclusion of the death penalty in the draft law, she urged the authorities to reconsider.

"Our experience with capital punishment has been very difficult. Many times, we have failed to ensure sufficient legal grounds for awarding the death penalty. People often cannot rely on the system or be confident that the accused received adequate legal assistance. At times, the highest punishment was applied unjustly, leading to further injustice. That is why I urge the authorities to rethink its inclusion," she said.

Nur Khan Liton, a member of the inquiry commission, said, "We want to speak without disclosing the names of the perpetrators behind enforced disappearances. Meanwhile, over 300 victims have still not returned."

"We have found specific clues about who abducted the victims. There are indications of where the victims were kept. But after being kept there, who took them away remains unclear," he said.

"We hope that by this December we can deliver a full report on some of the victims of enforced disappearance. We will be able to show who abducted them, when and why they were abducted, and where they were taken," he added.