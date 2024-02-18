Wait for wages gets longer

Beneficiaries under the government’s 40-day job scheme project in Lalmonirhat are yet to receive their wages even after completion of the project. Photo: Star

Even after over a month of completion of the government's 40-day job scheme project labourers in five upazilas of the district are yet to receive their wages.

A total of 8,368 labourers in five upazilas started working under the government's work scheme in November last year and completed their work in the first week of January this year.

As per the agreement, each worker is expected to get a total of Tk 16,000 at Tk 400 per day.

According to Lalmonirhat Relief and Rehabilitation Office sources, the government is implementing the 40-day job scheme project from November till April every year.

Usually, members from the ultra-poor families get the opportunity to work under the project.

Under the project, the beneficiaries mostly do earth filling work along the unpaved roads and premises of different mosques, temple, graveyards, crematoriums, and educational institutions.

After completion of the work, the concerned ministry directly pays the workers' wages through mobile financial services.

One of the beneficiaries Sufia Bewa of Bhelabari village in Aditmari upazila said she has been working as a labourer under the government's 40-day job scheme for the past seven years, but they never remain unpaid for so long.

Though they used to get paid on time every year, she said, adding that their work has been completed nearly six weeks ago this year, but they have not received any wages yet.

Due to non-payment of wages on time, she has been running her family by borrowing money from local moneylenders, she said.

Kajoli Begum, another labourer from Bhatibari village in Sadar upazila, said they have been repeatedly contacting the project implementation officer (PIO) for their wages, but yet to get any satisfactory answer.

Abdur Rahim, a member of Moghalhat Union Parishad (UP), said the PIO's office is not taking necessary steps in order to pay the workers' wages.

Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Mashiur Rahman said all the beneficiaries will get their wages within a week.