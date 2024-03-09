Voting underway in Cumilla, Mymensingh mayoral by-polls

Women are standing in queue at Maleka Momtaz Girls' High School in Cumilla. Photo: Khalid Bin Nazrul

Voting is underway peacefully in the mayoral by-elections of Cumilla and Mymensingh city corporations.

The cities went to polls just two months after the Awami League formed a new government.

There are over 5.66 lakh voters in the two cities where polling began at 8:00am and will close at 4:00pm. Electronic Voting Machines are being used in both cities.

CUMILLA

A handful of voters were seen in Cumilla Victoria Collegiate School centre while a number of supporters of different candidates were seen outside the poliing centre.

Two out of four candidates are from the ruling Awami League in Cumilla.

Tahsin Bahar Shuchona, daughter of Awami League lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, and Nur Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim, an advisor for the party's city wing, are contesting the election.

Two-time city mayor and expelled BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku and expelled Swechchhasebak Dal leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser are also competing.

None of the candidates are running under a party symbol.

A total of 2,42,458 voters will cast their votes in the Cumilla by-election.

The by-election is being held following death of mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat on December 13 last year while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital.

MYMENSINGH

Voters, mostly women were seen casting their votes that began at 128 centres.

The number of total voter is 3,36,490 while the female voter is 1,72,609.

The main contest is between Ekramul Haque Titu, the current mayor, and Sadequl Hoque Khan Milky Tazu, an adviser of the district AL.

Of the five mayoral candidates, four are from the AL and one from the Jatiya Party.

After the city corporation was established in 2018, Titu became its first mayor, facing no competition whatsoever.

Returning Officer Mohammad Belayet Hossain Chowdhury said around 4,500 law enforcers have been appointed in the 128 centres.

"All the centres in 33 wards are equally important to us. We have distributed the EVMs to the centres and we found no major problems anywhere. We hope people will cast their votes freely and voter turnout remains good," he told The Daily Star.