Vote for boat to silence anti-liberation forces: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the country didn't see any development during the regimes of illegal power grabbers.

Seeking votes for her party's election symbol "boat", he reiterated that the country's people witness development when the boat remains in power.

She said this while speaking at an election rally at the Government Rajendra College field in Faridpur this afternoon.

Hasina, also Awami League president, said boat is the symbol of Prophet Nuh who saved the human race during the Great Flood. Pointing towards the crowd, she said through this boat "people [of Bangladesh] got independence...".

"Will you cast your votes for boat. Promise me you will. Raise your hands," she urged.

The people at the rally then raised their hands and chanted slogans for the boat.

The AL chief said the conspiracy of anti-Bangladesh forces did not stop yet, rather it has been intensified.

"There're so many conspiracies. Those who didn't support us during our Liberation War, their conspiracies did not stop yet," she said.

"I'm the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I never bow down to anyone and will never do that," she said.

"We need to build up ourselves as a developing country. For that whom do you need? Just tell me," she asked the audience.

"Only the boat symbol... if boat gets votes... if only boat gets votes, I will be able to come to power again and it will be possible to build Bangladesh as a developing country," she said.