Vital Pabna road needs urgent repair

The 18-kilometre Chatmohar-Mannannagar road, which serves as an important shortcut for vehicles commuting between Dhaka and Pabna through Chalan Beel area, is in a battered condition and needs urgent renovation.

The bitumen surface of the road wore off over time, exposing the bricks and stones underneath and thereby causing formation of hundreds of small and large potholes along its entire stretch.

"We prefer to use the Chatmohar-Mannannagar road for transporting goods as it reduces commute by at least 30km distance while travelling from Pabna to Dhaka and Sirajganj. The road, however, is now in a sorry state and should be repaired urgently," said Md Likhon, a truck driver.

According to locals, the Roads and Highways Department had initiated repair work for 12.5km stretch of the road at a cost of Tk 16.42 crore in July this year, with deadline to complete the work within eight months.

However, after the fall of Awami League government in August, the construction company abandoned the repair work, leaving the road in a deplorable state, said Md Manik Master, a resident of Handial village under Chatmohar upazila.

According to RHD sources in Pabna, only 10 percent work has been completed while four months of scheduled time for the work have already passed.

Contacted, Abul Monsur Ahmed, executive engineer of RHD in Pabna, said, "We have communicated with the construction company and directed them to resume work soon. If they fail to do so, we will take action."