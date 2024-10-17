Visual impairment no barrier to Horibol

Achieves Golden GPA-5 in HSC exams

Extreme poverty, alongside visual impairment since birth, could not stop Horibol Bonerjee from achieving Golden GPA-5 in Higher Secondary Certificate examination this year.

Son of Anil Bonarjee and Bishakha Bonarjee, both workers of Huglichhara Tea Garden in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal upazila, Horibol previously secured GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate examination as well.

His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the potential of individuals to rise above challenges and adversities.

After completing his primary education from a school in the tea garden run by BRAC, a non-government organization, Horibol passed his SSC from Moulvibazar Govt High School and HSC from Moulvibazar Govt College.

Over the years, he consistently excelled in his studies, largely due to his unwavering passion for learning, despite his challenges.

Horibol has an ardent aspiration to pursue a career in social work or teaching. As such, besides his own studies, he has been providing free tuitions to other children in the tea garden, said his parents.

They, however, expressed concern on how he will be able to continue pursuing higher studies.

"One needs to study only a few hours a day with full focus to learn effectively and yield significant results. On the other hand, mindless cramming of books for hours to memorise contents often doesn't help much to this end," Horibol said.

Horibol expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who extended support him on his journey so far, including his teachers, parents, and assistants at the test centres.

Swapan Chandra Karmakar, registration officer and resource teacher at Social Services Office in Moulvibazar, acknowledged Horibol's achievement as a remarkable feat of the power of human potential.

"Horibol's story serves as a beacon of hope for individuals with disabilities, demonstrating that with determination, perseverance, and the right support and mentorship, anything is possible," he added.