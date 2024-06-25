Visit long on visions, short on details

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in New Delhi on June 22, in which they discussed both bilateral and regional cooperation. Former foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain and former ambassador M Humayun Kabir shared their views with The Daily Star’s Porimol Palma.

The statements from the meeting suggest we have moved from resolving smaller bilateral issues, which traditionally dominate the relations, to bigger visions and broader strategic aspects. There are definitely some positive outcomes from the visit, on which both Bangladesh and India can build up the future cooperation. At the same time, some of the lofty ideas are too complex to have their possible implications deciphered.

Energy cooperation with Nepal and Bhutan through India could open up a strategic window for all four countries. We have never tried to look into regional energy cooperation. It was run more on a bilateral basis. So, I think it has moved to a sub-regional direction, which is a welcome move. We must see to it that such a process offers equitable benefits to all parties.

Likewise, the decision for the early commencement of negotiations on CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) is a welcome move by the two leaders. It is our hope that once agreed upon, the CEPA will create a dynamic for improving the bilateral trade and investment, and address the current challenges we face. Meanwhile, it is our earnest hope that India will take urgent steps to remove the non-tariff and para-tariff barriers to facilitate export of products from Bangladesh.

The formation of a technical committee to initiate discussions on the renewal of the Ganges Water Agreement is also a positive development. However, the decision to send a technical delegation on the management and conservation of Teesta inside Bangladesh is a little unclear. Except a line in the Indian statement -- "We will continue to engage in prioritising the exchange of data and formulating the framework for interim water sharing based on the recommendations of the Joint Rivers Commission" -- there is no mention on the signaling of the Teesta agreement, which has remained pending for the last 13 years despite commitments from India's highest political level.

It is important that the water-sharing agreement captures the fundamental right of Bangladesh to the waters of all common rivers flowing between the two countries, and as such, it cannot be ignored under any circumstances. The formulation also does not touch upon the earlier agreement to deal with the water management issue on a basin-wide approach.

Connectivity by bus, rail, cargo through Bangladesh has a strategic dimension to it. India is creating an alternative connectivity to its northeastern region through Bangladesh. This is fine, but what benefit Bangladesh would get from this access is unknown. There is a strong perception in Bangladesh that over the last few years, whatever the connectivity projects have been implemented are mostly for the benefits of India. I think it would be better to make an assessment on the cost and benefit of these projects.

In the statement, India says that Bangladesh is at the converging point of its Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, SAGAR Doctrine, and Indo-Pacific vision, and the intention as reflected therein to integrate Bangladesh in the development of India's northeastern region and beyond is obvious.

Bangladesh has also announced its vision in the form of Indo-Pacific Outlook, which prioritises inclusiveness and economic collaboration. It remains to be seen how the Indian vision and Bangladesh outlook can work side by side in the context of growing competition in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's interest for defence cooperation and modernisation of defence equipment in Bangladesh. One only hopes that such cooperation will remain consistent with the foreign policy objectives of Bangladesh.

The decision to issue e-visas for medical purposes, and bus services from Rajshahi and Chattogram to Kolkata are also welcome initiatives, which will benefit the common people of both Bangladesh and India.

Overall, the visit was long on vision and short on details and roadmap for resolving the bilateral issues between the two countries.