Vishnu idol recovered in Munshiganj

A statue of Lord Vishnu was recovered from a pond in Munshiganj Tongibari upazila today.

Tongibari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Aslam Hossain, who visited the spot, confirmed it to our Munshiganj correspondent.

The UNO said some workers spotted the idol while they were digging a pond in North Betka village around 11:30am and informed Betka Union Parishad Chairman Md. Roknuzzaman Shikder Regan.

The height of the stone idol is 37 inches and the width is 17 inches.

The idol later was recovered from the spot and deposited in the district treasury as per rules, the UNO added.