Violence rocks Dhaka

Lives were lost, scores suffered injuries, establishments were vandalised and vehicles were torched in Dhaka on the first day of the non-cooperation movement announced by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement yesterday. A building set on fire in Dhanmondi-2. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN

Dhaka wore the grim hue of a battleground yesterday, witnessing mass demonstrations and violent clashes across different areas, leaving at least 12 people dead and many others injured on the first day of the non-cooperation movement declared by the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

The violence that ensued between Awami League affiliates and the protesters left the city dwellers largely unnerved and traumatised.

Tahidul Islam, 22, Abdullah Siddique, 22, Ramizuddin Rouf, 24, Selim, 40, Riazuddin, 36, and four others who are yet to be identified were brought dead or died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Another youth named Rezaur Rahman, 23, was brought dead at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, from Gulistan area around noon, said Abdul Ahad, Ansar commander of the Mitford Hospital.

An unidentified person was brought dead to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the activists of AL and its affiliates, many of them brandishing weapons and canes, took positions at different points to politically counter the non-cooperation movement.

The capital remained almost disconnected from the rest of the country throughout the day. Except for those joining the rallies and demonstrations, people rarely ventured out of their homes, leaving the streets largely deserted, while most shops remained closed.

Meanwhile, the students' platform yesterday declared a long march to Dhaka for today.

Protesters at Shahbagh. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN

SHAHBAGH

In Shahbagh, protesters kept the intersection blocked from 10:00am to 6:00pm. By 11:40am, the Shahbagh intersection and adjoining areas became crowded with demonstrators carrying banners and posters and chanting anti-government slogans. They also marched from Shahbagh to Banglamotor area during this time. In the afternoon, more protesters joined the rally, some carrying sticks and iron rods. Amid this, sporadic clashes, chases, and counter-chases occurred around the area.

Around 10:45am, a clash ensued between police, ruling party men, and protesters in Shahbagh. At one point, AL men chased protesters, and both groups entered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, where they hurled brickbats at each other. Several hospital vehicles and private cars of doctors were set ablaze.

Around 2:00pm, five injured protesters received treatment at BIRDEM hospital, two of them with bullet wounds. At 4:15pm, an armored police vehicle emerged from Shahbagh Police Station but had to return inside as protesters blocked the area. Around 6:40pm, hundreds of protesters carried the four bodies of the deceased to Shahbagh intersection from Central Shaheed Minar. They later threw brickbats at Shahbagh Police Station, and policemen opened fire to retaliate and disperse the protesters.

law enforcers firing tear shells to disperse crowd in Segunbagicha. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN

SCIENCE LAB

At least 41 people were shot in the Science Lab area during a clash between AL men and protesters that ensued around 12:30pm and continued till 4:30pm. Of them, three were bullet-hit while the others were injured by pellets, according to sources at LabAid Hospital. Sounds of gunshots and stun grenades were reported from the scene.

Meanwhile, a showroom of the clothing brand "Yellow" in Dhanmondi was set ablaze at around 3:30pm. According to eyewitnesses, firefighters tried to reach the spot to extinguish the blaze but failed in the face of protesters. However, they later went again and were trying to douse the fire till last reported at 8:30pm.

A torched poilce box near Jatiya Press Club. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN

AZAMPUR

In Azampur, AL leaders and activists gathered in Azampur area around 11:00am, and opened fire at protesters in presence of police when the students went there around 11:30am.

The two groups engaged in chases and counter-chases till 5:30pm.

Anwarul Islam, president of Uttara Ward-1 unit of AL, was killed during the violence, said his cousin and former AL lawmaker Habib Hasan.

Photo: Amran Hossain

RAMPURA

Several thousand students of different private universities, colleges and schools blocked the road in Merul, Badda, Rampura bridge and Banasree area at around 10:15am, chanting slogans demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down, and justice for the deaths of their fellow students.

Some parents were also seen accompanying their children.

Around 3:30pm, the students left the spot and marched towards Shahbagh.

MIRPUR-10

Clashes, chases and counter-chases took place at Mirpur-10 between protesters and activists of ruling AL and its affiliates.

The AL men started gathering at Mirpur-10 crossing at 10:30am, armed with canes and firearms, and chased away protesters when they started gathering at Kazipara bus stand later.

The AL men left the scene as Army personnel took position there with several vehicles at around 3:00pm.

DHAKA-CTG HIGHWAY

The Dhaka-Chattogram Highway was left largely deserted as almost no vehicles carrying passengers or export-import goods used the road yesterday.

"No trucks, covered vans, or prime movers are operating on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway as the vehicle owners are afraid of violence," said Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, general secretary of Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association.

Only one-fourth of the goods-laden vehicles dedicated to the route operated in the previous night, he added.

Around 90 percent of Bangladesh's over US $100 billion worth international trade uses the highway as main route.

No inter-district passenger-buses operated yesterday either.

Md Abdus Sattar, general manager of Green Line Paribahan, said, "No passenger bought tickets today [yesterday], even though we were ready to run our buses."