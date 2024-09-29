Violence in Ramu: 12 years on, justice remains elusive

Failure to punish offenders fuel further communal attacks, say experts

Twelve years after the communal attacks on the Buddhist community in Ramu, Cox's Bazar, justice remains elusive as no trial has been completed in any of the 18 cases filed over the incident.

Not a single perpetrator has been convicted and legal experts argue that failure to deliver justice in previous attacks on minority communities, such as those after the 2001 national elections, has emboldened further attacks, including those at Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria in 2016 and the widespread violence following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 this year.

On September 29-30, 2012, violence erupted in Ramu after rumours spread that a Facebook post by a local Buddhist youth, Uttam Barua, had demeaned Islam.

The attackers torched temples and looted more than 50 homes in Ramu. Further attacks took place in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas, targeting Buddhist and Hindu temples and homes.

An investigation by The Daily Star revealed that Uttam Barua's Facebook account may have been hacked, with a doctored image used to provoke the attacks. Barua has been missing ever since.

The cases filed following the violence are still pending in various courts in Cox's Bazar.

Many of the accused are out on bail, and no significant progress has been made in the legal proceedings.

Additionally, two public interest litigation writs filed with the High Court have stalled due to a lack of initiative by the lawyers involved.

Human rights activists and legal experts, including Supreme Court lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Manzill Murshid, cite the involvement of local influential figures in the attacks as a major reason for the lack of progress.

According to them, politically connected individuals often escape accountability, and investigations are hampered by a lack of autonomy within the police force.

Advocate Panna stressed the need for honest and competent judges to ensure a fair trial, while Advocate Murshid called for police reforms to allow for impartial investigations.

Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman, the public prosecutor of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court, confirmed that all the cases remain pending.

The former PP, advocate Md Faridul Alam, suggested that many victims of the Ramu attacks are not actively pursuing the cases, as they were given new houses and pagodas by the previous Sheikh Hasina-led government, which garnered their support.

Despite this, the broader issue of communal violence against minorities remains unresolved, and the absence of justice for the victims of the Ramu attacks underscores the ongoing vulnerability of these communities.

WRIT PETITIONS

On October 2 and 3, 2012, Supreme Court lawyers Md Eunus Ali Akond and Jyotirmoy Barua filed two petitions with the HC, seeking action against the attackers and negligent local officials. Despite probe reports identifying both the perpetrators and the officials' failure to prevent the attacks, the HC has yet to issue a verdict.

The final hearing remains pending due to the reconstitution of its bench and the apparent lack of initiative from the lawyers in progressing the petitions.

PROBE REPORTS

The probe reports were submitted to an HC bench led by Justice Mirza Hussain Haider, now retired. Before his elevation to the Appellate Division, the bench's jurisdiction was reconstituted by the then chief justice.

One report, submitted on May 16, 2013, revealed the failure of local administration, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in preventing the attacks. Conducted by a judicial body, the investigation identified 298 people responsible and made 20 recommendations, including improving administrative competence, regulating social media posts, and promoting patriotism, according to HC sources.

A separate police-led probe identified failures by the then Superintendent of Police Selim Md Jahangir and the Officer-in-Charge of Ramu Police Station, AK Nazibul Islam.

While action was recommended against the OC, none was suggested for the superintendent.

The home ministry's final report listed 205 individuals involved, saying the violence was planned at least 10 days in advance.

The petitioners, including Advocate Akond, have shown reluctance in moving the petitions forward, contributing to delays in the HC's final decision.

Advocate Akond told The Daily Star that he would not seek a hearing as no HC bench was willing to take up the matter.