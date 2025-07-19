‘Violence persists in hills as peace accord elusive’

Demos held in Rangamati, Dhaka protesting rape of 14-yr-old girl in Khagrachhari

Protesting the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Khagrachhari, Pahari Chhatra Parishad and Hill Women’s Federation held a protest march and rally in Rangamati yesterday. Photo: Star

Pahari Chhatra Parishad and Hill Women's Federation yesterday held a protest march and rally in Rangamati to protest the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Khagrachhari.

Speakers at the event said the people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts had hoped the interim government would take effective steps to implement the CHT Peace Accord and the long-standing "regime of exploitation and oppression" would come to an end following the change in government.

However, they claimed that "there was no reflection of that hope".

"Rapes, disappearances, and murders continue in the hills because the agreement (peace accord) remains unimplemented," they said.

The speakers demanded that all those involved in the rape incident be brought to justice and face appropriate punishment.

The protest rally was presided over by Kavita Chakma, vice president of the Hill Women's Federation Rangamati District Committee.

Among the speakers were Sumitra Chakma, general secretary of the Rangamati District Committee of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Youth Association, and Mranusingh Marma, general secretary of the Hill Women's Federation Central Committee.

Similar protests were also held in the capital where protesters brought out a procession in the Shahbagh area.

Police on Wednesday arrested four men in connection with the rape, shortly after the victim's father filed a case against six named individuals with Sadar Police Station, according to Arefin Jewel, superintendent of police in Khagrachhari.

According to the case statement, the girl had been staying at a relative's house after attending a fair on the night of the incident. The six men allegedly broke into the house, tied up the relative, and raped her.

She initially did not tell anyone about the incident out of fear, but on July 12, she attempted to take her own life. After being hospitalised, she shared the details with her family.

A doctor at the hospital on Thursday said her condition is critical.

MJF DEMANDS JUSTICE

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) yesterday expressed deep outrage, concern, and strong condemnation over the recent rape incident in Khagrachhari.

"While several suspects involved in this brutal and heinous crime have been arrested, ensuring their speedy trial and maximum punishment is now an urgent necessity," MJF said in a statement.

The organisation said the incident once again proves that the safety of women and children in the country is under severe threat.

According to data from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, 1,555 women and girls were subjected to violence in the first six months of 2025. Among them, 354 were rape victims, most of whom were minors and adolescents. In June alone, 65 individuals were raped, including 43 children. Three victims died after being raped, two of whom were children.

Such brutality against women and children is unacceptable under any circumstances, said the rights organisation.

MJF called upon the interim government to ensure a prompt and fair investigation and trial, with exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

It also urged the government to provide comprehensive support for the physical and mental rehabilitation of the survivor.

The organisation stressed that there is no time to waste in addressing violence against women and children. It called for immediate action through effective law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and collective efforts to restore deteriorating family and social values. Without this, more childhoods risk being destroyed.

MJF firmly believes that only exemplary punishment for this crime can deter future rapists and help establish justice and dignity for women in society.