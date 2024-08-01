Violence has serious implications for Bangladesh's international standing: UN rights chief

In letter to PM, he also offers UN support in fact-finding following the violence, deaths centring quota protests

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has written a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying the reports of violence against its citizens advocating for fundamental rights have serious implications not only within Bangladesh, but also in its international standing.

"As one of the largest contributors to the United Nations peacekeeping missions, Bangladesh has consistently been steadfast supporter of global peace and security. However, the use of excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and tortures reported during the protests raise serious concern," he said in the letter issued on July 23.

The information available to his office suggests that the response by the law enforcement agencies to the protests has been marked by the excessive use of force, including live ammunition, arbitrary arrests, detention, ill-treatment and torture.

"We understand that protesters have also been subject to violent attacks by groups reportedly affiliated with the government, with no protection made available to them," Turk said.

The deployment of paramilitary units, such as the Armed Police Force, Border Guard Bangladesh and the Rapid Action Battalion, poses further risks. We are also aware of arrests of the opposition figures exacerbating the situation, he noted in the letter.

It said the Supreme Court ruling narrowing the quota may open a space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue with all relevant national stakeholders to address the underlying issues and grievances.

In order to create a conducive environment for public dialogue, Turk said, the UN has urged the government to ensure that all operations of the law enforcers are in line with human rights international standards.

He urged that the internet communication and independent media operations are fully restored.

He observed that an impartial, independent and transparent investigation into all alleged human rights violations is essential to ensure accountability and justice for victims, and to contribute to preventing recurrence.

For the longer term, he suggested comprehensive reforms to the security sector to prevent future abuses and safeguard the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

In the current challenging time, Turk has offered his office's readiness to support the efforts of Bangladesh government in resolving the current crisis.

He welcomed an opportunity to talk with Hasina directly, either through telephone call, or on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Turk said the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights is also available to deploy a fact-finding team, which will assist in building trust among all stakeholders and to help de-escalate tension.

"I sincerely believe that these measures would help to prevent further escalation and harm, and contribute to a resolution of this crisis," he concluded.