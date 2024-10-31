Violence erupts in Kafrul as RMG workers clash with police, army

Two vehicles of army, police, torched; gunshots heard

Dhaka's Kafrul turned into a battlefield this morning as garment workers, protesting layoffs and the closure of a local garment factory, clashed with police and army personnel.

The protesters vandalised and set fire to two vehicles of police and army, Kazi Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, told The Daily Star.

In response, police and army personnel took action to disperse them, the OC added.

Gunshots were also heard from the spot, locals claimed. There were also videos circulating on social media of people running away as gunshots went off in the background.

Workers of a garment factory took to the streets around 8:30am protesting layoffs and closure of their factory. Later, workers from various factories in Mirpur-14 and Kachukhet areas joined them, the police official said.

The violence continued till around 10:00am, but the workers are still near the area and the situation was tense as of 10:45am, when our staff correspondent filed this report.

Two units of firefighters were working at the scene to extinguish the fire set on the vehicles by the protesters.

Due to the clash, traffic movement in the area was disrupted for about two hours.

Officials at Mirpur Traffic Division said vehicles were diverted to Bhasantek area from Mirpur-14 until 11:00am.

Only cars were permitted to run between Mirpur-10 and Mirpur-14, with army vehicles stationed at Mirpur-14.

Traffic flow returned to normal around 11:00am.