Violence in CHT: Over 800 tourists stranded in Sajek

More than 800 tourists are stranded in Rangamati's Sajek due to a transport strike and a 72-hour blockade following the recent violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

Protesting the violence, indigenous people living in Dhaka on Friday announced a 72-hour blockade programme on Friday.

On the other hand, transport owners and workers of Rangamati called for an indefinite transport strike protesting attacks on their staffers and vandalism of buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws and trucks during the incident.

Indra Chakma, proprietor of Hillview Resort in Sajek, said there were more than 800 tourists in Sajek till Friday.

Photo: Star

"Transport movement has been stopped due to the blockade. We are hopeful that the situation will gradually calm down. At the end of the blockade and strike, everyone will leave the tourist spot safely," he said.

"In the meantime, on behalf of our Sajek Cottage Owners Association, we have decided to give a 50 percent discount on the rent of each room," he added.

Rangamati's Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shirin Akhter said, "No vehicles are plying today. Tourists are stranded in Sajek. Further action will be taken depending on the situation."

On Friday, four people were killed and at least 72 others injured as violence flared up in Rangamati town and Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Sadar upazilas.

Vehicles were off the roads and waterway transport services remained suspended amid a 72-hour road and waterway blockade enforced by indigenous protesters under the banner of Jummo Chhatra-Janata Parishad. The blockade began on Friday evening protesting the violence.