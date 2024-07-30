Violence centring quota protests: More than 10,000 arrested in 12 days

At least 473 more detained in police raids from Sunday morning to yesterday evening

At least 473 more people were arrested in the capital and elsewhere in 36 hours till 6:00pm yesterday as the nationwide crackdown on alleged saboteurs as well as protesters and opposition parties continues.

Of them 58 were arrested in the capital, and 386 in 39 districts by police.

Besides, Rab yesterday arrested 29 people across the country.

According to the latest count, at least 10,134 people, including students, BNP and Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists, have been arrested in 872 cases filed in the capital and 51 districts over the last 12 days since July 18.

So far, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested 2,822 people in 243 cases, which include 14 fresh ones filed yesterday.

The Daily Star has so far acquired documents related to 178 cases filed since July 17. The number of accused in those cases is 2,13,834. Of them, only 1,310 were named.

Besides, police have so far arrested 6,978 people in 51 districts in 629 cases filed against some 2,849 named individuals and over 80,000 unnamed others.

The cases were filed, mostly by police, with different police stations over violence, vandalism, and arson, said DMP sources.

In the cases, police brought charges of gathering illegally, rioting, assaulting law enforcers, and damaging properties.

The country witnessed violence on an unprecedented scale after the peaceful demonstrations for quota reform turned deadly on July 15 when Chhatra League attacked the protesting students on different university campuses.

In the following days, violence escalated in Dhaka and elsewhere, leaving at least 162 dead, as per The Daily Star data. The death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists, could be much higher as this newspaper could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Meanwhile, the DMP stopped providing official data on arrests and cases from yesterday. Seeking anonymity, a DMP official claimed since they won't conduct block raids anymore, they will no longer provide data on arrests and cases.

Yesterday's arrests across the country include two in Thakurgaon, eight in Madaripur, three in Dinajpur, 24 in Rangpur, seven in Feni, 69 in Gazipur, one in Sylhet, five in Tangail, 18 in Rajshahi, 19 in Bogura, three in Gaibandha, one in Barguna, 33 in Narsingdi, 51 in Narayanganj, six in Joypurhat, three in Khulna, 11 in Pabna, 20 in Kushtia, five in Mymensingh, 18 in Kishoreganj, five Netrokona, four in Satkhira, six in Naogoan, six in Cumilla, four in Natore, two in Panchagarh, 23 in Chattogram, one in Chandpur, two in Chuadanga, two in Manikganj, three in Savar, one in Bhola, one in Nilphamari, four in Brahmanbaria, two in Noakhali, three in Munshiganj, two in Laxmipur, seven in Sirajganj and one in Barishal.

Besides, Rab yesterday said they have so far arrested 334 people across the country, including 83 in Dhaka, since July 18 over the recent violence.

MORE ON REMAND

Two Dhaka courts yesterday placed nine more people, including a former Brac University teacher, a quota movement coordinator, and several BNP leaders, on remand in two cases filed over the recent violence.

Asif Mahtab, a former teacher of Brac University, and Arif Sohel, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement and a student of Jahangirnagar University, were placed on a six-day remand each in a case filed over the attack on Setu Bhaban in the city on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after investigating officer Abu Sayeed Miah, an inspector of the Detective Branch of Police, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Asif Mahtab was picked up from his Dhaka residence around 1:00am on Saturday, while Arif Sohel was picked up from his home near the JU around 4:00am on Sunday, according to family members.

Meanwhile, BNP chairperson's special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas and six others were placed on a four-day remand each in a case filed over vandalism at the Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura on July 18.

The six others are BNP's Dhaka North City unit President Saiful Alam Nirob, Dhaka South City unit President Rafiqul Alam Majnu, former BNP lawmaker M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Senior Joint Convenor of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal of Ward No-19 unit Mohiuddin Hridoy, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, and BNP leader Md Tariqul Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the remand order after case investigating officer Mohammad Yasin Shikder, also a DB inspector, produced them before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Earlier in the day, all the accused were shown arrested in the case.

They were produced before the court upon completion of their five-day remand in a case filed over the attack on Setu Bhaban on July 18.