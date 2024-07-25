Violence centring quota protests: 2 more hurt in earlier clashes die at DMCH

Two more people, who suffered bullet wounds during the recent clashes centring the quota reform movement, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital today.

The deceased are Zaman Mia, 19, a garment worker in Narsingdi, and Zakir Hossain, 29, an employee of a tailoring shop in Dhaka's Rayerbagh area, according to the DMCH death register and the victims' family members.

Zaman suffered bullet wounds in his abdomen on the afternoon of July 21. He was rushed to DMCH and admitted to the high dependency unit, where he died around 6:00am, said his elder brother Raihan Mia.

Zakir was hit by bullets in his abdomen during clashes in Rayerbagh area on July 19. Pedestrians rushed him to DMCH where he succumbed to his injuries around 12:30am, his brother Monir Hossain said.

With the two deaths, at least 156 lives have been lost since last Tuesday, when six people were killed in clashes between agitators on one side, and law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh and ruling party activists on the other.

Thirty people died on Thursday, 66 on Friday, 25 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday, six on Monday, three on Tuesday, and four on Wednesday.

The overall death toll from the violence may be higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals where dozens of critically injured patients were taken. Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.