Violence against women jumps by 27pc in September

Says report of Mahila Parishad

Violence against women and children saw a significant rise in September, with reported cases rising by almost 27 percent compared to August, said a report by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

The total number of victims increased from 147 to 186.

A total of 72 girls under the age of 18, alongside 114 adult women, encountered different forms of violence. The numbers were 51 and 96, respectively, in the previous month.

The report, "Statistics of Violence Against Women and Girl Children: September 2024," was made public yesterday. It was formed based on reports published in 16 daily newspapers from September.

As per the report, incidents of rape increased from eight to 13, with three of these resulting in the killing of the victim.

Gang rape cases also rose, affecting 11 individuals -- five girls and six women -- up from seven cases in the previous month.

Additionally, five girls and nine women took their own lives in September, compared to four girls and seven women in August.

Overall, 49 were killed for various reasons, which is 19 more than August. The report also said the number of mysterious murders also doubled, rising from 12 to 27 cases. While no attempted child marriages were reported, one child marriage did occur. Meanwhile, dowry-related violence claimed a woman's life.

Besides, one girl fell victim to cybercrime, and 10 others experienced various forms of abuse and torture.