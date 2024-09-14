Bangladesh
Sat Sep 14, 2024 03:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 03:34 PM

Villagers forced to use boats as floodwaters still persist in Noakhali

Some villages in Chayani union under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali continue to suffer from floodwaters that have not yet receded.

One of the villages, which is only 300-400 metres away from Chhayani Bazar and usually accessible on foot, now requires boats for access due to the high-water levels.

Locals, who haven't had to use boats for the last 40-50 years, are currently forced to rely on them for transportation.

