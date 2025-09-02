Village feud leaves one dead, 30 injured in Habiganj

Locals reported announcements were made over a microphone this morning

An alleged long-standing feud between two villages in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj reignited yesterday, leading to a violent clash today that left one man dead and at least 30 others injured.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 27.

The confrontation, which lasted for an hour and involved sticks and sharp weapons, erupted around 1pm on the Radhapur Road in the Jamargaon area.

According to police and local sources, the clash stemmed from a dispute that began the previous night between two CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers from Radhapur and the neighbouring Dighalbak village.

Locals reported that announcements were made over a microphone this morning, which prompted villagers from both sides to gather and engage in the violent confrontation.

Upon receiving news of the incident, a joint team of police and army personnel from the Baniachong army camp immediately rushed to the scene. Nabiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Kamruzzaman confirmed the death to The Daily Star and said that the situation has since been brought under control.

Police and army personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. At the time of filing this report at 5pm, no arrests had been made.