Village court bill placed at JS

If passed, the bill will allow village courts to fine up to Tk 3 lakh

The 'Village Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was placed in Parliament today allowing the village courts to impose Tk three lakh as a fine.

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam placed the bill which was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the respective ministry for scrutiny.

The parliamentary watchdog was asked to submit its report before the House within two months.

A village court comprises five members, including the union parishad chairman. In some cases, the court cannot function if any member is absent.

According to the draft law, if a vote occurs on a disputed matter in the absence of a member, and an equal number of votes are cast in favor of two sides, then the party gaining the chairman's vote will be declared victorious.

Additionally, in some instances of the previous law, the term 'minor' is being replaced with 'child'.

In 2013, by amending the Village Court Act, the government increased the power of this court to impose fines from Tk25,000 to Tk75,000.

According to the objective of the Bill, Village Courts Ordinance 1976 was enacted to ensure speedy and easy settlement of minor disputes of local people in rural areas.

Later, the Village Courts Act, 2006 was enacted by repealing the Ordinance and some sections of the Act were amended in 2013.

The government is working to promote the concept and process of alternative dispute resolution in minor disputes to reduce the pressure on the institutional justice system and to ensure easy and speedy access to justice for poor and disadvantaged people.

Village Court is a semi-formal dispute resolution mechanism founded on the concept of alternative dispute resolution.

Through this process the people of the village, especially women, poor and backward communities, are getting the opportunity to settle their minor disputes at the local level through the village courts quickly and at low cost.

During the successful implementation of the Village Courts Act, 2006, several limitations have been felt at the grassroots level, which hinders the ongoing efforts to create access to justice.