Video clip of Yunus’ motorcade stuck in traffic goes viral

The motorcade of Prof Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government, was spotted in the capital stuck in traffic.

Usually, the motorcade of the head of the government gets the full VIP treatment -- a clear path to his destination without any traffic on the street, not even pedestrians on pavements or people on footbridges.

A video taken by a commuter of the stuck motorcade has gone viral on social media.

It was not immediately clear when the video was taken.

The footage shows the motorcade stuck in front of the Jibon Bima Tower in Motijheel.

The car's licence plate read, "Prime Minister".

His car was flanked by Special Security Force personnel who got out of their vehicles and encircled the car.

As people attempted to get a closer look, an SSF officer with a megaphone told people not to approach the vehicle that had tinted windows.

Previously, the prime minister and the president would opt for seamless journeys by completely blocking and emptying the road they would be travelling on without prior notice.

For the duration of the VIP movement, pedestrians would not be allowed on the pavements or on the footbridges. Even street hawkers had to close their shops and leave.