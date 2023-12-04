Victory Day prep: National Memorial to be closed till December 15

The National Memorial in Savar will be closed from today till December 15 for cleaning and preparations for security of VIPsahead of the Victory Day-2023 celebrations.

Authorities put up a notice regarding the matter at the main entrance of the memorial last night, reports our local correspondent.

During the closure, no visitors can enter the memorial due to preparation work for VIP security and cleanliness operations, the notice said.

Mizanur Rahman, deputy assistant engineer of the public works department and also a spokesperson at the National Memorial, told The Daily Star that to mark Victory Day occasion, cleaning and beautification work has started with over a hundred workers.