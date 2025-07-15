Victoria College principal forced off campus after 6-hr confinement by students

The principal of Cumilla Victoria Government College, Abul Basher, was confined for over six hours by agitated students yesterday night before being forced to leave campus and announce he would not return.

"We placed our nine-point demand back on September 12, 2024, but not a single issue has been addressed in the past ten months," said Shakil, a master's final-year student of the Economics Department. He told The Daily Star that students had gathered at the multipurpose hall around 2:00pm yesterday for a dialogue with college authorities.

Vice Principal Abdul Mazid, Teachers' Committee Secretary Gazi Mohammad Golam Sohorab Hasan, and Joint Secretary Monsur Helal were present during the meeting.

However, the discussions failed to produce any resolution. As students exited the hall around 5:00pm, they noticed police presence on campus, which further agitated the crowd.

According to students, the principal went to the mosque to perform afternoon prayers, but refused to return to his office despite repeated student requests. In protest, students "waited" outside the mosque demanding his resignation. The students alleged that the principal had previously taken punitive actions against protestors and made hostel guardians sign bonds, which created fear of future harassment.

Police and local administration officials later arrived and escorted Abul Basher out.

Vice Principal Abdul Mazid said, "After the discussion failed, we decided to leave the college as the time was up. But students blocked our way, so we went to the mosque."

He added, "The principal did not call the police. A police team was already on campus due to ongoing exams. Seeing the chaos, they called for backup. Students were chanting slogans demanding the principal's resignation."

Gazi Mohammad Golam Sohorab Hasan, secretary general of the Teachers' Association, said, "Principal Abul Basher made unilateral decisions regarding disbursement of examination and local committee funds, which triggered protests from both teachers and stuffs. As Victoria College is a large institution, he faced several challenges."

"Over time, a gap has grown between the students and the principal. He failed to maintain student relations, especially with hostel residents. Some teachers are also dissatisfied with his one-sided decision-making, which fueled student unrest," he added.

Repeated attempts to reach Principal Abul Basher on his official phone went unanswered.