Victim’s family calls for justice

Family members of a victim of enforced disappearance from Pabna yesterday demanded that the authorities concerned find his whereabouts and sought justice for him.

Abdul Gaffar Piyash, a student of Pabna Polytechnic Institute who hailed from Library Bazar area of Pabna town, went missing on December 4, 2016.

His family members held a press conference at Pabna Press Club yesterday.

At the press conference, Piyash's brother Md Abdul Hamid alleged plainclothes men on a white microbus had abducted his brother in broad daylight on the day.

"We went to Pabna Sadar Police Station to lodge a missing diary but police officials rejected to take our complaint. Since then, we have been searching for him," Hamid said.

"If my brother is guilty of any crime, he could have been punished according to legal procedure, but why would he be made a victim of disappearance? We want to know about his whereabout," he added.

"My son was not involved in politics. I demand justice for him," said Piyash's mother Saleha Khatun.

Contacted, Md Rawshon Ali, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said he was not working with the station eight years back, and as such, he does not know what happened to Piyash.