Vice chancellors of CU, KUET resign

Over the last two days, the vice-chancellors of Chittagong University (CU) and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) resigned.

The pro vice-chancellor of KUET also resigned.

Chittagong University VC Prof Md Abu Taher resigned on Sunday. He submitted his resignation letter to the president and also emailed a copy to the university's registrar last night.

Acting registrar KM Nur Ahmad confirmed his resignation yesterday.

Since August 9, students had been demanding the resignation of the VC and other officials of the university administration.

During the protests, students padlocked the VC's bungalow, office, and the offices of the proctor and provosts.

The proctorial body and hall provosts had stepped down from their posts amid the protest.

Meanwhile, KUET VC Prof Mihir Ranjan Halder and pro-VC Prof Sobahan Mia resigned from their posts yesterday.

Their resignation letters were emailed to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Prof Mihir cited personal reasons behind this step, while Prof Sobahan mentioned illness, alongside personal reasons.

The VC in his letter appointed Prof Mohammad Mashud of the mechanical engineering department to be the acting VC.

On Sunday, students of KUET protested on campus, pressing home their four-point demand, including the resignation of the VC and pro-VC.

Later that day, teachers held a rally on campus in solidarity with the students' demands.