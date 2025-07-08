Veteran journo Shamim Ahmad passes away

Shamim Ahmad, former chief of correspondents of UNB, passed away at a hospital in the capital yesterday morning.

He was 68.

He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday as his health condition deteriorated, said his brother and journalist Rashed Ahmed Mitul.

Shamim is survived by his mother, four brothers, three sisters and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Mitul said he was buried at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard.

In 2015, Shamim was appointed press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC. His appointment was extended by two years in 2017.

Shamim led Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) as president.

He also served as the city editor (diplomatic and political affairs) at the New Age.

The UNB management and colleagues expressed profound shock at his death.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Press Club, DRU, DCAB and Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB) also expressed condolences at his demise.