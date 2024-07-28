Vested quarters spreading false, misleading info to tarnish image of army: ISPR

Some vested groups are spreading false and misleading propaganda against the Bangladesh Army through various foreign media and social media platforms, an Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) release said today.

The main aim of the groups was to tarnish the image of the Bangladesh Army both domestically and internationally, it added.

The ISPR said the army is operating in support of the civil administration, adhering to existing laws and upholding the country's constitution to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of people and property, and restore normalcy in public life.

Bangladesh Army has called for the public's cooperation not to be misled by such misleading information and news spread by the vested quarters, the released said.

The Bangladesh Army is and will remain by the people for the interest of the people and the nation, it added.

The army has been deployed in their respective areas since the morning of July 20, 2024, amid a deteriorating security situation across the country, for the security of public and key installations.

The presence of the army on the ground, alongside other forces, has helped quickly control the law and order situation and clam the anarchy, the ISPR added.