Bangladesh

Vested quarter spreading propaganda against media

Says CA office
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Aug 26, 2024

A vested quarter is spreading propaganda against media using the name of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said Chief Adviser's office in a message yesterday.

The quarter was asking people not to collaborate with media outlets that did not support or cooperate with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, it said.

The vested quarter also threatened that if anyone cooperates with these media outlets, he or she will be insulted, defamed and fired, it added.

The CA office said the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have informed the office that such letters or lists of media outlets are fake. 

They, as well, urged all not to be confused over such letters or lists.

