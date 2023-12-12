Bangladesh
Vessel with 1,600-tonne fertiliser capsises in Karnaphuli

One person remained missing after a fertiliser-laden lighter vessel capsised on the Karnaphuli at Chattogram port channel on Sunday night.

All the 12 crewmembers managed to swim to nearby boats and banks but a guard, Azizur Rahman, 30, remained missing.

Chittagong Port Authority through its tugboat Kandari-7 marked the spot with floating buoy and flags so that other vessels avoid the area.

The vessel, MV Maksuda-2, carrying around 1,600 tonnes of muriate of potash capsized at 9:40pm in the southern part of the river, said OC Akran Ullah of River Police Sadarghat Station.

