Very excited to receive my brief from chief adviser: Lutfey Siddiqi

Chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs arrives in Dhaka

Chief Adviser's Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi arrived in Dhaka today.

On his arrival, Siddiqi said, "I'm very excited to be here and receive my brief from the chief adviser in person this morning," according to the chief adviser's press wing.

"I'm grateful for the warm welcome from everyone from all walks of life -- including on social media -- and their enthusiasm to work together in the spirit of forward-looking positivity, inclusivity and delivery," Siddiqi, who was appointed last Wednesday, added.

Siddiqi is looking forward to engaging with a lot of people in the next few weeks to listen to their views and brainstorm some ideas.

"In order to foster inward investments, nurture a programme of relationships with foreign investors at the highest level, promote what we offer, and help shape our economic reform agenda from that perspective, I need to do a lot of listening," he said.

He also said that he looks forward to meeting the other advisers, adding that he would be happy to utilise his international network to address their priorities.

"It is wonderful to be part of the team and have the opportunity to play mid-fielder, striker or defender when it comes to international affairs, depending on what the team needs at any point in time,' he added.