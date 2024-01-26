Verdict on February 8

A Dhaka court yesterday set February 8 to deliver verdict on four accused in connection with the murder of Sagira Morshed in Dhaka in July 1989.

The four accused are -- Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, Hasan Ali's brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and "hired killer" Maruf Reza.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka set the date.

Earlier, the court recorded statements of 17 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

On July 25, 1989, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

Sagira, however, could not reach her daughter as muggers shot and killed her in front of the school.

Abdus Salam Chowdhury, husband of the victim, filed a murder case against unnamed people with Ramna Police Station the same day.