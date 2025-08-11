Verdict delivery on appeals starts

The High Court yesterday started delivering verdict on the appeals against a trial court verdict that sentenced three former police officers to life imprisonment and two others to seven years' jail sentence in the case filed for custodial death of Ishtiaque Hossain Jonny, a garment-waste trader in the capital's Mirpur area, 11 years ago.

This is the first time the HC will deliver a judgement in a case filed under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan began announcing the judgment at around 10:30am and continued till 4:10pm.

The HC fixed 10:30am today for resuming its delivery.

During delivery of verdict, the bench cited the lawyers' arguments and statements from all 24 witnesses yesterday, Advocate Abdur Razzak Razu, a defence lawyer, told The Daily Star.

Family members of the victim Jonny, including his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rocky and mother Khurshida Begum, were present in the courtroom.

A group of 25 to 26 police officers -- including then sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station Zahidur Rahman allegedly raided a house during a wedding ceremony in Pallabi's Irani camp area and picked up Jonny, who was then 28, and his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rocky, on February 8, 2014.

Police informers Sumon and Russell called the law enforcers after Jonny slapped Sumon for stalking and harassing women at the programme. Police then tortured the brothers at the police station, according to the case statement.

After Jonny fell sick the next day, he was admitted to a local clinic. Later, he was transferred to Suhrawardy hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On August 8, 2014, Rocky filed the murder case with the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka.

On September 9, 2020, a Dhaka court sentenced former SI Zahidur and former assistant SIs Qamruzzaman Mintu and Rashedul Islam of Pallabi Police Station to life imprisonment and sentenced police informers Sumon and Russell to seven years in jail.

Mintu is on the run, and Russell, who had been absconding during the delivery of the trial court's judgement, surrendered to the lower court later.