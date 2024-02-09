Verdict deferred until Feb 20

A Dhaka court yesterday deferred until February 20 to deliver the judgement in the Sagira Morshed murder case filed 34 years ago.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka set the date as the judgement is yet to be prepared, said a court staffer.

On January 25, the court set yesterday to deliver the verdict after closing arguments in the case.

The five accused are -- Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan, hired killer Maruf Reza and one Montu.

A total of 17 prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court.

On July 25, 1989, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School and College on the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.

However, muggers shot and killed her when she reached the school.

Her husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.