Verdict in a case on February 28

A Dhaka court yesterday fixed February 28 to deliver a judgement on 19 people -- including Hallmark Chairman Jasmine Islam and its Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud --in a case filed for swindling over Tk 10.5 crore out of Sonali Bank.

This is for the first time that a Dhaka court will deliver a judgement in one of 11 cases filed for swindling over Tk 2,600 crore out of Sonali Bank.

Judge Md Abul Kashem of the Special Judge Court-1 of Dhaka set the verdict date.

Jasmine, Tanvir and six others are in jail.