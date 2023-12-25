Verdict in case against Yunus Jan 1

The verdict of a labour law violation case filed against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom will be delivered on January 1.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, yesterday set the date after hearing the closing arguments from the defence and prosecution around 8:30pm, Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a lawyer for Yunus, told The Daily Star.

Yunus, also chairman of Grameen Telecom, and its top officials -- Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan -- appeared before the court yesterday.

Yesterday, the defence also sought acquittal of Yunus and others from the charges on completion of their arguments.

On November 16, the prosecution completed their arguments in the case and sought punishment for the accused.

On June 6, it framed charges against them. It also recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses in the case.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (general) SM Arifuzzaman of the Inspection for Factories and Establishments Department filed the case with the Third Labour Court of Dhaka.

According to the case documents, IFED officials on August 16, 2021 inspected the office of Grameen Telecom in the capital's Mirpur and found several violations of labour laws.

On August 19 that year, the department sent a letter to the authorities of Grameen Telecom, mentioning that 67 of its employees were supposed to be made permanent employees. But it was not done, the case statement said.

Besides, the employee's participation and welfare funds were yet to be formed, and five percent of the company's dividends, supposed to be paid to the workers, were not given, it added.