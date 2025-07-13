From veranda to market: Sabuj’s mushroom success in Bagerhat

Every evening, as dusk settles over Bagerhat's Signboard Bazar, a small crowd gathers around a vendor selling something uncommon in the region -- freshly harvested mushrooms.

The vendor is Sabuj Shikder, a young entrepreneur from Panbariya village in Kachua upazila, who started mushroom farming with just Tk 10,000. Using only 12 feet of veranda space at his home, he began cultivating P-02 variety mushrooms in 622 grow bags.

Now, each evening he brings 2 to 3 kg of mushrooms to Signboard Bazar, selling them at Tk 400 per kg.

"This is the best spot for me," said Sabuj, smiling as he handed a customer a polybag filled with mushrooms.

"People come here from faraway places, Zianagar in Pirojpur, Charkathi in Kachua, Daiboggohati and Polerhat in Morrelganj, just to buy my mushrooms."

Signboard Bazar has become the centre of his business. "I come here every night. Some days I sell out in less than an hour," he added.

Besides fresh mushrooms, Sabuj also offers mushroom powder, which is gradually gaining popularity among health-conscious buyers.

One such customer is Tapos Karmakar from Polerhat. "I wasn't familiar with mushrooms before, but now I really enjoy them," he said. "I cook them with prawns or meat -- they go well with everything."

Another customer, Rabiul Islam from Daiboggahati, said, "I tasted Sabuj's mushrooms once and now I'm hooked. They're fresh, clean, and reasonably priced."

Local tea seller Khokon Das, who runs a stall nearby, said, "His stall always has a crowd. I've even started recommending mushrooms to my customers."

While mushroom consumption remains unfamiliar to many in rural Bangladesh, Sabuj is breaking the barrier through consistent presence and quality produce at this bustling marketplace.

"In the beginning, people doubted me," Sabuj shared. "Now, many villagers call ahead to place their orders. Some even ask for farming tips."

Locals who once hesitated to try mushrooms are now regular customers, and many are taking interest in replicating his farming method.

Sabuj's humble start, using just the corner of his veranda, has evolved into a business with real growth potential—anchored each day by his presence at Signboard Bazar.

"I didn't need a big field or massive capital. I needed a place to sell, and this market gave me that," he said.

With plans to expand production and help others start mushroom farming, Sabuj hopes to turn Signboard Bazar into a hub for local agribusiness.