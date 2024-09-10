Vatican envoy calls on Yunus

They discuss inter-faith dialogue, Rohingya crisis

Vatican Ambassador to Bangladesh Kevin S Randell paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday.

During the meeting, the chief adviser and the Vatican envoy discussed key issues concerning Bangladesh's religious minorities, interfaith dialogue, and the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

They also discussed Yunus's address at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

The Vatican envoy said they had proposed an interfaith dialogue between Islamic scholars in Bangladesh and a delegation from the Holy See's Dicastery.

He emphasised the need to increase humanitarian assistance for the over one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in camps in southeastern Bangladesh.

The chief adviser highlighted the interim government's focus on improving law and order, noting significant progress in the country's security situation.

He also said several key reforms have been implemented during his first month as chief adviser.

Yunus sought the Vatican's support for these reforms and for continued efforts to aid the Rohingya population.