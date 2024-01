Vanishing Flood Flow Zone: Gone are the lush green low-lying paddy fields that served as the flood-flow zone on the Turag in Birulia on the western edge of the capital. In just a decade, the height of the land has been raised and several businesses have sprouted there. The restaurant in the fore of the photo, taken this month, has also encroached upon the Turag, which has been demarcated by pillars sticking out of the ground. Photo: Sk Enamul Haq