Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:07 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Vandalism of CJ Residence: Three BNP leaders get anticipatory bail from HC

Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 8, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:07 AM
Trial courts hearings

The High Court yesterday granted anticipatory bail to three BNP leaders and lawyers -- Zainul Abedin, Nitai Roy Chowdhury and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon -- for three weeks in two cases filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence and preventing police from discharging duties on October 28.

The HC, however, ordered them to surrender before the lower court concerned in three weeks.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order.

The HC granted the anticipatory bail to the accused as they are senior lawyers and said the order of their bail will not be applicable as reference for bail of other accused in the case.

During hearing of the bail petitions, the HC bench said the attack on the chief justice's residence is the attack on the heart of the judiciary, which cannot be accepted in any manner.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
খিলক্ষেতে যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মালিবাগে বাসে আগুন

‘বাহন পরিবহনের বাসটি পার্কিং করা ছিল’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আইসিসি ক্রিকেট বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৩

তবুও ম্যাক্সওয়েলের মনে হচ্ছে, আরও ভালো হতো যদি...

৫১ মিনিট আগে