Vaccine trial stalls due to fund crunch

Amid the ongoing surge in dengue cases and hospitalisations across Bangladesh, scientists from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research have reported that the DEN-2 virus remains the dominant strain this season.

While individuals previously infected with one of the four dengue serotypes have some level of immunity, a second infection often results in more severe complications, experts warned.

Meanwhile, a dengue vaccine that has undergone Phase II clinical trials in Bangladesh is showing favourable results. However, despite the vaccine's potential, the Phase III clinical trial has yet to begin due to a lack of funding, according to scientists from the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

Meanwhile, this final trial phase is already underway in countries such as India and Brazil. The vaccine is expected to take three to five years to become available in Bangladesh, the scientists said.

The tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate, TV005, has been found to be effective against all four dengue serotypes, including DEN-2, which currently prevails.

Despite its success in early trials, Bangladesh faces challenges in securing the financial backing necessary for further study and development.

The vaccine, developed by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), has been evaluated by the University of Vermont Vaccine Training Centre since 2009.

Clinical trials in Bangladesh are led by icddr,b in collaboration with Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

The results from Phase II trials were recently published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Although discussions are ongoing with India's Panacea Biotech to fund the trials in Bangladesh, the response has been lukewarm.

A senior icddr,b official revealed that Panacea has shown little interest in financing the Phase III trials locally.

"Without adequate funding, the trial remains stalled," the official said, requesting anonymity.

DEN-2 DOMINATES

In recent years, the DEN-2 serotype has been predominant across Bangladesh.

From July to September 2024, approximately 69 percent of dengue cases were attributed to DEN-2, according to IEDCR.

While the dominance of this strain reduces the likelihood of widespread reinfection among previously affected populations, it still poses a threat, particularly outside Dhaka where many have yet to develop immunity.

Virologist Dr Abdullah Omar Nasif from IEDCR explained that dengue serotypes typically dominate for three to four years. DEN-2, prevalent in 2023 and 2024, had also been the primary strain before 2019, when DEN-3 took over.

"The danger remains for those yet to be exposed to DEN-2, especially outside the capital," he said.

Hospital Treatment and Patient Trends

The DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital, now converted into a dengue treatment centre, is currently managing a steady influx of patients.

As of September 28, 692 patients were admitted compared to 2,482 in the same month last year.

"We're seeing fewer patients and fatalities this year, but we must remain vigilant," said AKM Johirul Hossain Khan, the hospital's acting director.

Most patients exhibit common dengue symptoms, such as low platelet counts, bleeding, and weakness, but those without complications are recovering well, he said.