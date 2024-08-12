Vaccination, anti-mosquito drives halted for six days

Annex Bhaban on Sadar Road in Barishal was set on fire on August 5. Photo: Titu Das

The vaccination of newborns under Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI), as well as anti-mosquito drives of Barishal City Corporation have remained halted for the past six days after the BCC building came under arson attack on August 5.

According to sources, the annex building of BCC was completely burnt down by miscreants on August 5. All the machinery, equipment and important files, computers and medicines of the EPI and mosquito control departments located in the building were also damaged.

Since then, all the activities of these two departments have been completely halted.

BCC officials, however, said these facilities will be available soon.

Sources at EPI department said at least 10,000 children were scheduled to be vaccinated, according to roster. The ice boxes, freezer, and about one lakh vials of medicines for 154 centres across the city were all burnt to ashes in the arson attack.

As a result, vaccination and vitamin programmes for around 5 lakh children are currently suspended.

Rebeka Sultana, a resident of the city's Katpatti area, said, "As the vaccination centre at Ashwini Kumar Town Hall is not operational, I am unable to get my child vaccinated. An official told us to get the vaccination done from hospital."

Dr Pallabi Sultana, acting chief health officer of BCC, said residents of BCC area can get vaccination for their children from Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital and Barishal General Hospital.

"An initiative has been taken to continue our operations by bringing some equipment from the Police Hospital through the district's civil surgeon. Hopefully within 4-5 days it will be possible to resume some activities on a limited basis," she added.

Sources at mosquito control department said some miscreants looted 12 fogger machines used for spreading insecticides to kill mosquitoes. Of those, four were later recovered and with those the mosquito control activities will be resumed soon.

Professor Zahid Hossain, convener of Sacheton Nagorik Committee, urged BCC authorities to resume the activities of the two departments promptly.