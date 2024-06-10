UZ chairmen saw higher growth in wealth than MPs

Says TIB citing last five years’ data

The incumbent upazila chairmen are ahead of lawmakers in terms of increasing movable assets over the last five years, says a report of Transparency International Bangladesh.

Citing examples of wealth growth, the TIB said during the period, the highest growth of a lawmaker's movable wealth was reported at 3,065 percent, while the wealth of Khan Arifur Rahman, Jhalakathi Sadar upazila chairman, surged by 11,666 percent.

At a press conference in Dhanmondi's Midas Centre yesterday, the graft watchdog revealed this after analysing affidavits of all candidates and newly elected representatives taking part in the sixth upazila parishad polls.

According to the TIB, the number of candidates who have moveable or liquid assets worth at least Tk 1 crore each has tripled over the last five years.

Most of the candidates, whose average income and immovable property have gone up, were from Gazipur and Mymensingh regions.

According to the TIB's analysis, the average income and movable assets of candidates in Cumilla, Feni, and Khulna regions rose significantly.

A total of 5, 472 aspirants vied for three posts in the upazila polls. Of them, 1,864 contested for chairmanship, 2,095 for the office of vice-chairman, and 1,513 for vice-chairman in reserved posts for women.

TIB says that there is also a discrepancy between the affidavits of the candidates and the assets mentioned in their income tax returns.

About 84 percent of the candidates' affidavits differed from their income tax returns in terms of assets.

Wealth of 191 people, who have been elected chairmen in the sixth upazila polls, rose by 100 percent or more compared to 2019.

TIB's analysis said 30.41 percent of the elected chairmen have assets worth at least Tk 1 crore.

Around 40 percent of the candidates mentioned their income below Tk 3.5 lakh, meaning they do not have taxable income.

Immovable assets of 51 aspirants have gone up above Tk 1 crore over the last five years.

Addressing the event, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said public representation should be based on public interest, but it is absent in reality.

"Now it is a power-centric public representation. One gets the scope to increase their wealth if they stay in power," he said.

Iftekharuzzaman added that it seems unbelievable that the candidates have no taxable income.

BUSINESSPERSON DOMINATE THE SHOW

According to TIB, the number of businesspeople contesting the polls rose by eight percent compared to the fourth upazila parishad elections.

Around 57.36 percent of candidates in the first four phases of the upazila polls are involved in business, the report said.

Around 69 percent of chairman aspirants are businesspeople. About 68.16 percent of the vice-chairman candidates and 28 percent of female vice- chairman contestants have mentioned business as their profession.

Of the elected, the rate of businessperson increased by 6.5 percent over the last five years. About 79 percent of the elected chairmen are businessperson by profession.

LAND BEYOND LIMIT

According to the related law, an individual can have a maximum of 33 acres of land. Twenty-five candidates were found to have land beyond this limit.

Seven elected candidates have land beyond legal limits.

Owning 280 acres, Dewan Ashid Raza Chowdhury, chairman candidate of Sunamganj's Dowarabazar upazila, tops the list.

At least 930 are new facesamong the 1,210 newly elected chairman, vice-chairmen, and female vice-chairmen in the recently concluded upazila polls.

Seventy-six female candidates run for chairman post in this upazila elections, while 90 women took part in the January 7 national polls. Fourteen came out victorious as chairman, the TIB report said.

Of the total elected representatives, 28.63 percent have bank loans, while nearly half (44 percent) chairman-elect have bank loans.