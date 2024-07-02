UZ chairman sent to jail in murder case

A Jamalpur court yesterday sent Raihan Rahmatullah Rimu, chairman of Madarganj Upazila Parishad, to prison in the murder case of fertiliser trader Nowsher Ali in the district.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Masud Parvez passed the order.

According to the state lawyer, on the evening of April 25, 2020, fertiliser trader Nowsher Ali was injured in an attack by some miscreants at Balijuri market in Madarganj upazila.

He later died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

When Rimu's name came up in the police investigation report, he secured bail for six weeks from the High Court. Upon the expiry of his bail period, he sought bail again from the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court yesterday.

However, the judge sent him to jail after rejecting his bail plea.