Uttara plane crash: Two more dead in national burn institute, DMCH

More than 50 burn patients have so far arrived at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Star

One person has died and 48 burn patients have so far arrived as of 4:20pm at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the devastating plane crash in Uttara, confirmed Dr Nasir Uddin, director of the institute and nurses working at the institute.

Additionally, another student, a sixth-grader, was brought dead to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery at DMC.

Another had been declared dead earlier in Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, taking the total to 3.

In response to the incident in Uttara, emergency services have been activated at the hospital alongside regular treatment facilities, added Dr Nasir.

Iftisar Hossain Iftee, an eyewitness at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said, "My younger brother studies in class eight. After school ended, the plane crashed right in front of him. He is safe, but one of his friends was completely burned in the fire. There are many such casualties."

A visit to the institute revealed ambulances entering the hospital one after another. The emergency department is crowded with relatives of the injured.

Additionally, injured individuals are also being brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital by ambulance.

So far, four burn patients from the Uttara plane crash have been brought to Dhaka Medical College. One of them, a sixth-grade student, had died on the spot, said Prof Dr Bidhan Sarker, Professor and Head of the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Dhaka Medical College. The others sustained burn injuries ranging from 30% to 60%, he told The Daily Star.

Rabiul islam, who was on duty at the ticket counter of the emergency ward at Uttara Adhunik Hospital, said those being brought to the emergency ward right after the crash were mostly students from class two to nine

At least seven guardians were also injured, most of them were having lunch at the college canteen when the incident occurred, he said.

SM Mahin, an HSC second-year student, said, "The crash happened when we sit for our English exam around 1:10pm."

"Suddenly, the plane crashed with loud bang. We saw our junior brothers burning. We rushed to the building to save them, but the intense heat and smoke made it impossible to get close," Mahin said.

"We saw some of the juniors running out of the building with their bodies on fire. It was a scene too painful to witness," he added, visibly shaken.

Mahin was also injured while trying to save the other students.