Uttara jet crash: no victims buried at govt-designated graveyard

Although the government designated the Dhaka North City Corporation graveyard in Uttara Sector 12 for the burial of victims of the air force jet crash, none of the deceased had been laid to rest there as of this afternoon.

Instead, families chose to take the bodies of their loved ones back to their ancestral villages for burial.

Monirul Islam, in charge of the graveyard, told The Daily Star, "We had heard that 20 people would be buried here. But no one came to bury any bodies (of the victims)."

He added, "No graves have been dug. However, our staff remained on standby. As there was limited space, the plan was to place new graves over the older ones."

On Monday afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Diabari area, killing at least 32 people to date.

Following the incident, the government observed a one-day state mourning yesterday and announced the designated burial site near the school.